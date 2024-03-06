Associated Press calls Democratic presidential race for Joe Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Associated Press calls Democratic presidential race for Joe Biden

By Press Association
President Joe Biden (Alex Brandon, File/AP)
The Associated Press declared US President Joe Biden the winner of Democratic presidential contests in several states on Tuesday minutes after polls closed.

Initial vote results showed him with overwhelming leads over the rest of the field.

Mr Biden was declared the winner in Virginia at 7:09pm local time.

Although less than 1% of the vote had been tabulated in the commonwealth, Mr Biden received more than nine out of 10 votes.

He led by such a wide margin that the AP’s analysis of Virginia’s voting history and the political leanings of different areas showed no scenario would allow a trailing candidate to take the lead.

Mr Biden also led with about nine out of every 10 votes when AP called the Vermont contest at 7:20 pm local time, shortly after the state’s 7pm poll closed.

Although only about an estimated 2% of the vote had been tabulated by that point, the initial vote results showed Mr Biden with commanding leads across the state’s political spectrum — from the state’s Democratic-leaning areas to Republican-leaning territory and the moderate swing areas in between.

Biden
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 (Alex Brandon, file/AP)

He also had a sizable lead in the state’s heavily Republican areas.

The state’s heavily Democratic areas had yet to report, but they did not offer a path to victory for any of his challengers.

In North Carolina, Mr Biden was declared the winner at 7:39pm local time — less than 10 minutes after polls closed — with some vote results reported from about a quarter of the state’s 100 counties.

He was the only named candidate on the ballot, and initial vote results showed him easily leading “No preference,” the only other option.

Again, Mr Biden won about nine out of every 10 votes in geographic regions throughout the state.

Earlier, Mr Biden was declared the winner in Iowa’s first vote-by-mail Democratic presidential preference contest.

Voting occurred between January 12 and Super Tuesday among registered Iowa Democrats who requested a mail ballot.

Ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be accepted until the party certifies the vote on March 16.

The Iowa contest was the first race called on Super Tuesday when voters decide primaries and caucuses in 16 states and American Samoa. Based on Tuesday’s contests, more than 70% of the delegates needed to mathematically clinch either the Democratic or Republican presidential nomination will be decided.

Mr Biden has won every contest so far of the 2024 primary by wide margins.

His closest race was in New Hampshire, where he skipped the primary but still won by more than 40 percentage points when supporters mounted a write-in effort on his behalf. In Michigan, where a protest vote resulted in “uncommitted” winning two delegates, Mr Biden still received more than 81% of the statewide vote.

Heading into Super Tuesday, the earliest Mr Biden could win enough delegates to clinch the nomination was March 19.

To win the nomination by that date, he would need to win about 77% of the delegates at stake on Super Tuesday through March 19.