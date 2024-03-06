Terrorism-related threat in Northern Ireland lowered from severe to substantial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terrorism-related threat in Northern Ireland lowered from severe to substantial

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (James Manning/PA)

The terrorism-related threat in Northern Ireland has been lowered from severe to substantial.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced the revised assessment from MI5 on Wednesday.

A severe threat means an attack is highly likely, while a substantial threat means one is considered likely.

Dissident republicans opposed to the peace process continue to pose the main threat to national security in Northern Ireland. The violent extremists have been responsible for several sporadic attacks in recent years.

The lowering of the threat comes after a year when there were no security-related deaths in Northern Ireland for the first time since police records began in 1969.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) annual security statistics for 2023 did however show a rise in paramilitary activity including shootings, bombings and assaults.

King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland – Day 1
Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

The statistics included the shooting of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in February 2023. Mr Caldwell survived the murder attempt, but suffered extensive injuries.

Mr Heaton Harris said MI5’s assessment process was “systematic, comprehensive and rigorous” and based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of other factors driving the threat.

“The fact that the threat level is being lowered is testament to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 to tackle Northern Ireland related terrorism,” he said.

“This positive step reflects the commitment of communities from across Northern Ireland to build a safer place to live and work.

“As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police. There remains a small group of people determined to destabilise the political settlement in Northern Ireland through acts of terrorism.

“The Government, police and intelligence agencies will continue to work tirelessly to address the threat posed by terrorism in all its forms. The threat level will be kept under constant review.”