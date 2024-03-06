Love Is Blind’s Chelsea says she started therapy to battle ‘inner demons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea says she started therapy to battle ‘inner demons’

By Press Association
Chelsea Blackmore has said that therapy has helped her to heal (Netflix)
Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackmore has said she has started therapy since taking part in the show after looking like “a literal insane person” during fights with her fiance Jimmy Presnell.

The pair met in the Netflix dating series, in which couples get engaged without ever seeing each other after talking in isolated pods.

The show first became an internet phenomenon after the first series aired in 2020.

Chelsea, 31, said much of the context was missing from the edit of the show, including around the argument about Jimmy’s previous intimate encounter with a female friend, but she has found help in therapy and meditation.

Chelsea and Jimmy met on the hit Netflix dating show (Netflix)

She told US magazine People: “I think there was so much context missing from both of those massive arguments, which is so unfortunate because I look like a literal insane person when it comes to exposing my life and having my relationship open to the world.

“There’s so much context that led me to those points that we’re missing. So it sucks to see those parts not be shown, but it is what it is.”

She continued: “I definitely do regret bringing it up on camera.

“That was something that he made very clear he didn’t want exposed to the world, but in reality, this is my relationship, these are our issues, and I’m really sitting with this issue that I am not allowed to bring up at certain times, and that’s not fair.

“It’s not fair on either side, but just having to walk on eggshells around a really massive issue in our relationship, I had to have that conversation. I didn’t care about the cameras.”

Chelsea trying on her wedding dress on the show (Netflix)

Discussing her decision to go to therapy, she said: “I never really sat with my inner demons or issues that I’ve had or relationship issues… I healed in such a unique way.

“I’ve never seen a therapist before. I think everyone should benefit from a therapist. I have a great relationship with mine.

“I’ve taken on meditation. I’ve done so much for my mental health, and I just feel like I’m in the best spot I’ve ever been in my entire life, and it’s a really good feeling.”

Chelsea went viral on the show after revealing to Jimmy she was often told she looked like the Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

Her claim drew an incredulous reaction from viewers and even Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green commented on the moment.

The finale episode of Love Is Blind, which launches on Netflix on Wednesday, will reveal whether Chelsea and Jimmy decide to go ahead and get married.

Last year it was announced Matt and Emma Willis will host the UK version of the series.