People who eat more refined carbohydrates ‘may be less attractive to others’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

People who eat more refined carbohydrates ‘may be less attractive to others’

By Press Association
People were also asked to complete a questionnaire to evaluate how many refined carbohydrates they would typically eat (Nick Ansell/PA)
People were also asked to complete a questionnaire to evaluate how many refined carbohydrates they would typically eat (Nick Ansell/PA)

People who eat more refined carbohydrates for breakfast may be less attractive to others, new research suggests.

The small study found the amount of carbohydrates someone eats was statistically linked with their facial attractiveness as rated by heterosexual members of the opposite sex.

According to the findings, those who had a high-glycaemic breakfast – one with refined carbohydrates known to boost blood sugar levels – were associated with lower facial attractiveness ratings for both men and women.

Refined carbohydrates are foods processed in ways that typically remove much of their nutritional value, such as white flour, table sugar, and ingredients in many packaged snacks.

The research also suggests that chronic consumption of refined carbohydrates during breakfast and snacks was also linked to lower attractiveness ratings, regardless of factors such as BMI and age.

However, consumption of high-energy foods at these times was associated with higher attractiveness ratings.

Writing in the Plos One journal, Amandine Visine and colleagues at the University of Montpellier, France, said: “Facial attractiveness, an important factor of social interactions, seems to be impacted by immediate and chronic refined carbohydrate consumption in men and women.”

In the study of 104 French male and female adults, researchers gave some of them a high-glycaemic breakfast, while others received a low-glycaemic breakfast.

People were also asked to complete a questionnaire to evaluate how many refined carbohydrates they would typically eat.

Additional heterosexual volunteers were then asked to rate the facial attractiveness of the opposite sex as captured in photos taken two hours after the provided breakfast.

The researchers noted some differences between the sexes.

For afternoon snacking in men specifically, high-energy intake was instead associated with lower attractiveness ratings, while high-glycaemic intake was linked to higher attractiveness ratings.

The researchers say further research, including for larger and more diverse sample sizes, is needed to deepen understanding of exactly how refined carbohydrates may be linked to attractiveness and other social traits.