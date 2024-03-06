More than 170 firefighters tackling police station blaze

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a police station in east London where the roof of the building is “completely alight”.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines attended the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The brigade was called just after 4.15pm on Tuesday with firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attending.

Crews are continuing to tackle the fire at #ForestGate Police Station. Four aerial appliances are being used by crews to attack the flames from above. Traffic in the surrounding area will remain heavily impacted into the night. https://t.co/qzYYEIzP2s pic.twitter.com/qRLhKwjQYl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 6, 2024

Four long turntable ladders were being used to attack the fire from height.

The Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly Twitter, the fire was in the building’s third floor and the force was not aware of any injuries.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke.

Road closures are in place and people have been told to avoid the area, the LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.