Cardiff close on play-off places with win over Huddersfield

By Press Association
Famara Diedhiou (left) celebrates with Dimitrios Goutas after scoring Cardiff’s winner against Huddersfield (David Davies/PA)
Famara Diedhiou (left) celebrates with Dimitrios Goutas after scoring Cardiff’s winner against Huddersfield (David Davies/PA)

Cardiff claimed a third successive Championship win by beating Huddersfield 1-0 at home.

Famara Diedhiou’s first goal in English football since a brace for Bristol City at Middlesbrough in February 2021 moved Cardiff to within seven points of the play-off places.

The on-loan Senegal striker converted Josh Bowler’s cross on the half-hour mark to put his name on a Championship scoresheet again after spells in Turkey and Spain.

Huddersfield were left to bemoan a second-half decision by referee Matthew Donohue.

Perry Ng appeared to kick out at Michal Helik in the area at a corner and was booked by Donohue, who was looking at the incident, but the official chose to take no further punishment as the ball was out of play with a corner waiting to be taken.

Huddersfield had not lost under new manager Andre Breitenreiter, with the German having taken four points from his first two games.

Confidence from winning at Watford and holding promotion-chasing Leeds to a draw was reflected by a bright start that saw Ben Wiles fire over after Joe Ralls made a mess of clearing Delano Burgzorg’s centre.

As the half wore on, Huddersfield’s best moments were restricted to Sorba Thomas’ dead-ball delivery.

Dimitrios Goutas, Cardiff’s Greek centre-half, got an invaluable touch on one Thomas free-kick sent into a crowded six-yard box.

Another fine ball from the Wales international ended with a Brodie Spencer header that home goalkeeper Ethan Horvath grasped.

Cardiff’s own attacks often petered out, despite Bowler being a regular threat down the right flank.

But Lee Nicholls reacted well at his near post after Karlan Grant had cut back on to his right foot to deliver both power and accuracy.

The deadlock was broken after 30 minutes as Cardiff produced a superb sweeping move out of keeping with the contest.

Ryan Wintle’s excellent cross-field pass was matched by the touch of Bowler and Diedhiou guided his cross beyond the diving Nicholls.

Huddersfield made a double change at the break – Jaheim Headley and Alex Matos replacing Spencer and Wiles – and carved out a couple of half-chances.

Burgzorg tested Horvath and Jack Rudoni headed over as Cardiff toiled to clear a corner.

Nicholls comfortably held David Turnbull’s free-kick and, after Helik had complained of being kicked by Ng, tempers continued to fray.

Cardiff goalkeeping coach Mario Galinovic was shown a red card and banished from the dugout as Huddersfield pushed for an equaliser.

Danny Ward miskicked in front of an open goal to secure his old club’s third consecutive win for the first time since September.

Huddersfield remain deep in relegation trouble, just above the bottom three by virtue of having scored more goals than 22nd-placed Stoke.