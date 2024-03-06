Middlesbrough end wait for a home league win by beating 10-man Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Middlesbrough end wait for a home league win by beating 10-man Norwich

By Press Association
Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Norwich (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Middlesbrough came from behind to beat Norwich (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Middlesbrough earned their first Sky Bet Championship win at the Riverside Stadium since December by beating 10-man Norwich 3-1.

The Canaries started the game on top and took the lead through Ashley Barnes, but the evening quickly took a turn when Borja Sainz was sent off in the 30th minute.

Boro levelled through Marcus Forss and Emmanuel Latte Lath put them ahead just before half-time.

Lukas Engel added a third in the second half to wrap up victory as Norwich missed the chance to move into the play-off places.

Norwich dominated the opening stages and tested the Boro defence early on when Sainz unleashed a curling effort just around the post.

They nearly had the opener in the 13th minute when a great ball released Dimitris Giannoulis down the left and the full-back found Barnes, who had a first-time strike palmed behind by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The early pressure paid off as the visitors took the lead in the 17th minute when Gabriel Sara picked out Barnes on the break inbetween the Boro defence and although the striker stumbled to the floor on his first go, he was able to stick a leg out on the ground to roll the ball past Dieng.

Norwich were reduced to 10 men when Sainz was tackled by Jonny Howson and the winger was shown red after flicking a boot out at the Boro captain.

Boro soon took advantage of the extra player on their first real attack of the game when Forss levelled in the 37th minute. Engel fired the ball into the box for Latte Lath, but the subsequent clearance reached the Finnish forward, who stabbed home from close-range.

The hosts took the lead just six minutes later when Matt Clarke’s cross fell to an unmarked Latte Lath, who easily tucked the ball into the bottom left corner.

Boro continued to threaten early in the second half with some dangerous crosses from both flanks. Angus Gunn made a quick stop to deny Riley McGree’s effort from a tight angle before Howson curled the ball over the crossbar from a free-kick.

Michael Carrick’s side extended their lead out of nowhere in the 62nd minute as Luke Ayling’s pin-point cross from the right found Engel at the far post, who smashed the ball first time underneath the goalkeeper.

McGree then forced Gunn to make a great punch from his powerful strike and substitute Anfernee Dijksteel had a chance saved from close range.

Boro retained possession well in the final stages and nearly had a fourth, but Engel was denied by a quick clearance.