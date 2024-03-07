Dogs wearing colourful coats and scarves descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dogs wearing colourful coats and scarves descend on Birmingham for Crufts 2024

By Press Association
Dog and their owners have arrived at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham for the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
Dogs wearing colourful coats, scarves and leg warmers have descended on the city of Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts.

The furry competitors arrived at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) with wagging tails and eager faces on Thursday, braving a chilly start to the morning on the first day of the contest.

One poodle wore a bright pink chunky scarf around its neck while another opted for a fuzzy green coat paired with pink hair accessories to wow the judges with a pop of colour.

A poodle wearing a bright pink scarf arriving at the Crufts Dog Show
Dogs wore coats, scarves and leg-warmers as they arrived at the NEC on Thursday (Jacob King/PA)

Three Italian greyhounds wore a selection of bright-coloured coats to keep out the cold while others donned rainbow-patterned leg warmers.

Running from March 7-10 this year, the annual competition will see thousands of dogs take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations in a bid to take home the trophy.

A dog wearing a green coat and pink hair accessories
One dog wore a green coat and pink hair accessories (Jacob King/PA)

A selection of agility and jumping tasks are on the agenda for the first day of the show, as well as a heelwork to music competition, obedience challenges and a West Midlands police dog display, among other events.

The jam-packed day will also include the judging of a variety of dog breeds, including a miniature schnauzer, an English toy terrier, a Japanese spitz and a chow chow.