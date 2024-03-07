Mother of 10-year-old Shay Kang remanded in custody by Crown Court judge

A woman charged with murdering her 10-year-old daughter has appeared before a Crown Court judge by prison video-link.

Jaskirat Kaur, who is accused of killing Shay Kang at their home in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, was remanded in custody on Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The 33-year-old, also known as Jasmine Kang, was arrested after police discovered Shay’s body at the end-of-terrace property in Robin Close at about 12.10pm on Monday.

A court artist’s sketch of Jaskirat Kaur appearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Kaur, wearing a grey top and seated behind a desk, appeared before Judge Michael Chambers KC via a video-link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire.

She was not asked to indicate or enter any plea to the murder charge, which alleges she unlawfully killed Shay on Monday, before submissions made by defence barrister Oliver Woolhouse.

After telling Kaur she would be required to appear in person at her next court appearance, the judge told her: “The next hearing in your case will be on the 22nd of April.

“On that occasion you will be asked whether you plead guilty or not guilty to the charge.

Shay Kang was found dead at her home in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)

“I emphasise you have an absolute right to a trial and arrangements for such a trial will be made on the 22nd of April.

“In the meantime you will remain in custody.”

Police have said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of Shay’s death.

Police outside Shay Kang’s home (Jacob King/PA)

The youngster was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child through West Midlands Police on Tuesday.

The school said in a statement: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”