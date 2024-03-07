Protective glazing added to protect 18th century stained glass in Gothic tomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protective glazing added to protect 18th century stained glass in Gothic tomb

By Press Association
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Some of the rarest surviving 18th-century stained glass in Britain has been fitted with environmental protective glazing to protect it from weathering which has been worsened by “climate change”.

The National Trust has embarked on the conservation work to help protect the artwork by John Rowell in a gothic tomb chamber at the property The Vyne in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The stained glass in a gothic tomb chamber dates back 250 years but the charity is taking the action following increasing rainfall and heat from the sun.

Vyne house windows installation
A framed section of the window is installed (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “Recently, climate change exacerbated the fragile condition of the window, causing the painted detail to flake, lead-work to warp and leak, and cycles of condensation to eat away at the surface of the glass.

“The marble tomb featuring an effigy of Chaloner Chute, The Vyne’s original 17th-century owner, has also been affected, the surface starting to erode into small crystals, known as ‘sugaring’.”

The glass window, which depicts the Adoration of the Shepherds after Van Dyck, is considered to be the most important surviving example of Rowell’s work.

The spokeswoman said: “Originally a plumber, Rowell was a self-taught glass-maker and although accomplished, his paint was not durable enough to withstood the test of time and would ‘vanish’ from the glass. Very little of his work remains.

“The window is one of two stained glass panels in the tomb chamber to receive protective glazing.

Vyne house windows installation
The stained glass was originally created by John Rowell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“The second, which depicts the same scene, was made by Rowell’s great rival and another prominent glass-maker, William Price. The two craftsmen regularly competed for commissions.”

The work was carried out by specialist conservators Holy Well Glass of Wells, Somerset, following year of monitoring.

The glass was removed before cracks were repaired and it was was cleaned under binocular microscopes which involved rolling cotton buds soaked in ethanol and de-ionised water gently across the surface to ensure none of the original painted detail was lost.

A secondary glazing layer was then added in lead and hand-made glass, replicating the traditional methods found in the stained glass.

This was mounted in the original timber frame, with the historical stained glass mounted in a bespoke bronze frame marginally inside its original position.

The interspace between the layers was also ventilated to avoid creation of a microclimate, which could lead to condensation.

Vyne house windows installation
It is considered the most important surviving example of Rowell’s work (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jack Clare, director of Holy Well Glass, said: “This highly significant glass is exceptionally fragile, and showed clear signs of deterioration due to its environmental conditions.

“We are seeing increasingly frequent extreme weather events, which are exacerbating the deterioration of our historical buildings.

“This is becoming a major consideration in caring for our nation’s historic buildings, with concerns affecting the approach of a wide range of works, from guttering to glazing.”

Dominique Shembry, National Trust curator at The Vyne, said: “It’s wonderful to see these two beautiful windows back in their rightful place, looking so clean and free from mould.”

The Vyne was transformed from a cluster of medieval buildings into a Tudor palace between 1500 and 1520 by William Sandys, who became Lord Chamberlain to Henry VIII in 1526.

The ostentatiously designed tomb chamber, which remains empty, was created as a family mausoleum by John Chute in the 1770s, who also designed part of Horace Walpole’s Strawberry Hill.