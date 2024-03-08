What the papers say – March 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 8

By Press Association
The continuing fallout from the Budget and Government spending plans feature heavily amid a range of stories on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror dubs the Government “pension pinchers” as it says 8 million pensioners will see their income hit by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s tax announcements.

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says councils in England have lost £200 million a year after the withdrawal of a social housing scheme.

Funding for the armed forces occupies the Daily Mail, which carries a report saying there is “no credible plan” to fund the military the country wants after no money was given to defence in the Budget.

The i looks at both the Conservative and Labour economic plans as it says both parties are under pressure to reveal any potential cuts before the election.

An article by the Home Office’s independent adviser on extremism Robin Simcox leads The Daily Telegraph, who says pro-Palestinian protests have turned London into a “no-go zone for Jews”.

The Guardian also turns its attention to the Israel-Gaza conflict, reporting on US forces building a temporary port on the coast of Gaza to help deliver aid.

Brexit returns to the front of the Daily Express with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch saying it had been “worth hundreds of billions of pounds” on global markets.

The Times concentrates on plans unveiled by Health Secretary Victoria Atkins for the NHS to use health data collected on smartphones via an upgraded app.

The trial of a mother and her partner over the death of her baby occupies the front of the Metro with Constance Marten telling the jury she did nothing but show her baby love.

International Women’s Day takes centre stage in The Independent as it shows images of some of its list of Britain’s 50 most influential women.

The Sun turns its attention to Red Bull boss Christian Horner after he spoke about the sexting scandal which has engulfed him, while the woman who accused him of sending suggestive messages has been suspended by the Formula One team.

And the Daily Star is incensed by the cut in the amount of sausages in a bap at a coffee chain.