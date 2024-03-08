Jack Black releases music video to viral Britney Spears cover

Jack Black enlisted the help of his Kung Fu Panda 4 castmates to feature in the music video to his viral rendition of Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time.

The music video, filmed at the world premiere of the action-comedy franchise, starred Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Ke Huy Quan who were seen rocking out as Black mimed the words to the 1999 hit song.

Screen veteran James Hong, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina also featured in the music video, as School Of Rock actor Black performed a series of kung fu moves to the camera.

It comes days after the star, who forms one half of US rock comedy duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass, went viral after posting a video of the pair dancing to a rendition of Spears’ breakout song.

During the premiere, Black confirmed the song appears in the fourth instalment of Kung Fu Panda during the end credits, while director Mike Mitchell said that Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer weaved in the theme tune to the film.

“He had like an 80-piece orchestra add to it, beautiful,” Mitchell told the PA news agency.

Black wore a white and black suit during the premiere in a nod to his panda protagonist character Po, who is set to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace but finds himself in need of a successor for the role of the Dragon Warrior in the fourth instalment of the film.

The franchise has previously featured A-list stars including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen and Lucy Liu.