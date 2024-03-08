5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest instalment of a rivalry that has become one of the most intense in English football in recent years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some memorable encounters between the two clubs.

January 2019: Man City 2 Liverpool 1

An iconic clearance from John Stones against Liverpool! 🤏⛔️ pic.twitter.com/UtzRRRfr9u — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 23, 2023

City and Liverpool were engaged in a ferocious title battle in 2018-19 in which the standards set by both reached new heights. After a thrilling run-in, it was Pep Guardiola’s side who eventually came out on top by a just single point – an outcome which emphasised the importance of their win over the Reds in January. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of a Roberto Firmino brace were the telling statistics, but the most critical moment proved to be a goal-line clearance by John Stones as the City defender swept the ball away with just 1.12cm to spare.

October 2021: Liverpool 2 Man City 2

A pulsating early-season encounter that justified the hype the fixture has come to attract under the era-defining stewardships of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Guardiola at City. All the key action came in the second half as Sadio Mane swept Liverpool ahead before Phil Foden levelled with a fine strike. Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic to weave through the box and restore the hosts’ lead but Kevin De Bruyne earned a draw with a long-range effort.

January 2018: Liverpool 4 Man City 3

What. A. Game. 😱 Relive our incredible 4-3 win over @ManCity from 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TNYbljtKpD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2019

The second half of the 2017-18 campaign was when Liverpool really began to show their teeth under Klopp and proved they were an improving force that could maybe one day compete with City. They did not derail City’s title charge at Anfield, with Guardiola’s men going on to break the 100-point barrier, but gave them a bloody nose by inflicting their first defeat of the season. Sane cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early strike but three goals in nine minutes early in the second half from Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah won it for Liverpool – despite late replies from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

November 2019: Liverpool 3 Man City 1

Fabinho was on target for the Reds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title in 2019-20 and it became clear that momentum was in their favour as they edged out City on a tense afternoon at Anfield. A Fabinho piledriver gave the hosts an early lead as City raged about a penalty not given at the other end, seconds previously. Salah compounded City’s frustrations by heading a second soon after and Mane grabbed a third but Silva kept City in the contest and Guardiola was furious when another penalty appeal was dismissed.

April 2022: Man City 2 Liverpool 2

As another tight title race between the pair remained in the balance, the rivals were forced to settle for a draw at the Etihad Stadium. City created the most chances and twice led through De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus but Liverpool hit back each time with Diogo Jota and Mane on target. City were frustrated as Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out in a tight VAR call and Riyad Mahrez hit the post but Guardiola’s men ultimately had the last laugh, again taking the title by a point.