Teenager murdered in Wolverhampton park named by police

By Press Association
The scene in West Park, Wolverhampton, as police continue to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Harleigh Hepworth (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a daylight stabbing in a park has been named by police.

Harleigh Hepworth was stabbed in Wolverhampton’s West Park and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Part of the park remains cordoned off as forensic searches in the area continue, and investigators are reviewing CCTV from around the location to identify those responsible.

Speaking near the scene of the murder, Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher of Wolverhampton Police told reporters: “I am saddened to tell you that I am here in West Park after the tragic loss of a young life.

“At about half past four yesterday afternoon, a boy named Harleigh was tragically stabbed in the park.

“We have a number of fast-moving investigation lines at this time and we are progressing with those.

“I want to thank the community that have already come forward and the witnesses that have provided us with a significant amount of information.”

Chf Supt Fisher, who said police could not “arrest or enforce” their way out of an “epidemic” of knife crime, said: “We need the help of the community, of parents, to stop our young people going out carrying knives.”

In a written statement issued by West Midlands Police, Chf Supt Fisher added: “Another young life has tragically been taken by knife crime and our focus is bringing those responsible to justice.

“We are keeping Harleigh’s family updated with this fast-moving investigation and our thoughts are with them at this devastating time.

“We would like to thank the people of Wolverhampton, and particularly those in this area of West Park, who have been coming forward with information following this awful incident.

“And we would ask anyone who’s yet to speak to us but believes they can help, to contact us.

“We know how destructive and cruel knife crime is and we are working with partners across the city to educate youngsters, support those who are vulnerable and help our children stay safe.

“That work will continue as we will not tolerate such violence on our streets.”