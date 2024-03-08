Duchess of Edinburgh says Edward ‘is still my best friend’ in surprise tribute

The Duchess of Edinburgh has surprised her husband with a tearful tribute ahead of his 60th birthday, saying he is “the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and he is still my best friend” and “I am so proud of the man he is”.

Sophie took to the stage at the end of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards, in Leeds, to make a speech praising her husband ahead of his landmark birthday on Sunday.

They both wiped away tears after she described how, like his father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, “my husband never seeks compliments for himself”.

She said: “Which is why I am grateful for this chance to able to publicly celebrate and compliment him.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh with a cake during the Community Sport and Recreation Awards at Headingley Stadium (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sophie said Edward was “so happy and humbled” when the late Queen made him a Knight of the Garter in 2006, and “equally delighted and moved” when the new King – “who we are both incredibly proud to support” – made him Duke of Edinburgh.

She told the audience on Friday: “Both he deserves in equal measure, and I am so proud of the man he is.

“He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and he is still my best friend.”

After the couple embraced, the duke was further surprised with a birthday cake, which he cut after the guests at the awards lunch, at Headingley Stadium, sang Happy Birthday and cheered.

Earlier, Edward had joked that he did not need to be reminded how old he was, as he was presented with a rugby shirt to mark his forthcoming birthday.

Edward and Sophie were posing for pictures on Friday with girls playing rugby league at the stadium, when they were each given Leeds Rhinos shirts, two days ahead of his birthday on Sunday.

The Duke of Edinburgh listens to a speech by the Duchess of Edinburgh (Danny Lawson/PA)

The duke laughed as he noticed the shirt had “HRH 60” on the back and said to his wife: “Yours is more subtle than mine.”

He told the young players: “Thanks a bunch. I really need to be reminded.”

Sophie held her shirt up, with no number, and told the girls: “I’m much younger.”

The duke continued to be amused by the number on the back of his shirt and said: “Even I know there aren’t than many people on the field.”

The couple had been on the pitch at Headingley, where they watched girls from four Leeds schools go through training drills and chatted to them, asking how they go into the sport and how their current season was going.

The visit on Friday was taking place on International Women’s Day and, after they arrived, Edward and Sophie were met by two pioneers of women’s rugby league, Julia Lee, the UK’s first female rugby league referee, and Lisa McIntosh, a former Great Britain rugby league captain who was the first woman of colour to skipper a British sports team.

Both are involved in a project to ensure the story of the first generation of female rugby league players is heard more widely, and they showed the duke and duchess around an exhibition of the history of women’s rugby league.