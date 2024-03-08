Duke of Edinburgh highlights importance of diversity and inclusion in sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Edinburgh highlights importance of diversity and inclusion in sport

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds to watch rugby trials and take part in an awards ceremony (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh has stressed the importance of improving diversity and inclusion in sport, saying “there are still elements of the sporting community who still are negative about a lot of what’s going on”.

Speaking at the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Edward said: “We must do better to make everybody feel part of sport.”

The duke made a speech at the event organised by the Sport and Recreation Alliance at Headingley Stadium, which celebrated clubs’, organisations’ and individuals’ contributions to grassroots sport.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Sports and Recreation Alliance is doing across most British sport in pushing diversity and inclusion.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are presented with number 60 rugby shirts, ahead of his 60th birthday, during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds to watch rugby trials and take part in an awards ceremony
“I think it is really, really important.”

Edward added: “It’s still not easy, and there are still elements of the sporting community who still are negative about a lot of what’s going on.

“We’ve got to continue to push and change those attitudes. We’ve got to get out there and prove it is a very good thing for everybody.”

The duke said: “The really important thing is that sense of belonging. We can do better, we must do better to make everybody feel part of sport.”

Edward said he was “delighted” to be accompanied by his wife Sophie at the awards on International Women’s Day.

He said the duchess did “brilliant work” with sport and referenced the Princess of Wales’s work as patron of the Rugby Football League.