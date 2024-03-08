Third of Italians using less olive oil because of high prices, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of Italians using less olive oil because of high prices, survey suggests

By Press Association
Italians have reduced their consumption of olive oil, a survey has suggested (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A third of Italians have reduced their consumption of extra virgin olive oil due to skyrocketing prices, according to a survey released on Friday.

But Italian producers are pushing back against the claim, saying the snapshot of consumer sentiment does not give a full picture – and that sales of higher-quality, Italian, extra virgin olive oil are actually up.

Consumers reported cutting back consumption of extra virgin olive oil by at least 30% to as much as half as average supermarket prices have risen from 4.0 euros (£3.41) to 9.0 euros (£7.66) a bottle, according to a survey by the Piepoli independent research institute.

Nearly half of those questioned said they were substituting olive oil with cheaper seed oil.

Italy Olive Oil
Olive oil bottles in a supermarket in Rome (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The survey of 500 Italian adults had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

The reported drop in consumption is much less of a hit than in other olive oil-producing Mediterranean Sea countries, as two years of drought has drastically cut production in Spain, the world’s largest olive oil producer, and pushed up global prices.

Greece and Spain have both seen olive oil sales plummet by one-third over the last year, according to industry estimates.

Even the softer Italian numbers are too much for the industry to take quietly.

David Granieri, president of the Unaprol olive-growing consortium that represents half of Italy’s production, said the higher prices have helped clarify the market, separating lower-quality extra virgin olive oils from premium extra virgin olive oils.

While the Piepoli survey showed consumers buying less oil from supermarket shelves, Mr Granieri said industry data indicates domestic sales of extra virgin olive oil produced in Italy, which can cost up to 14 euros (£11.92) a litre, were up 8% in the first two months of this year.

“The Italian consumer has been under the illusion that olive oil is a commodity,” Mr Granieri said, aided by low supermarket prices.

“Olive oil is not a commodity. It is a nutrient that is at the heart of the Mediterranean diet and that plays a fundamental role also socially. This is something that is keenly felt in Italy.”

Piepoli CEO Sara Merigo underlined that the survey measured consumer sentiment, which is distinct from sales.

The pushback over the findings, she said, was due to Italians’ close relationship with olive oil.

“It is not just a product. It represents us on the international stage and is part of our diet for centuries,” she said, factors that made the data, “striking”.