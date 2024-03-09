What the papers say – March 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 9

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The royal family and politics feature heavily among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on the royals, opting for a headline on Queen Camilla, who has come “to the rescue” as family members continue to be marred in their duties due to illness.

The Daily Mail splashes with a piece on military spending, with four ex-defence secretaries getting behind the paper’s campaign to see more funds allocated to the sector.

The i reports that the spring Budget has fallen flat, resulting in a rise in support for Reform UK, while Labour seems slated for victory, as per the newspaper’s own poll.

The Independent splashes with Rachel Reeves, as the shadow chancellor says Britain must “transform women into power” in an International Women’s Day-themed piece.

The Daily Telegraph writes that First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf dismissed conflict of interest claims against him after he donated £250,000 to a Gaza aid agency.

The Times splashes with a story on Dr Sinead O’Malley-Kumar and Emma Webber, family members of the Nottingham stabbing victims, who say they felt “foolish” for thinking they would see justice served.

New figures seen by The Guardian say the NHS is having more and more of its services “cannibalised” due to years of underinvestment in the health sector, which means it can no longer provide care quickly to Britons.

The Financial Times reports that Federal Reserve policymakers are contemplating interest rate cuts in the wake of a US government report that indicated an uptick in job growth and a cooling labour market in February.

The Daily Mirror says the Spice Girls supported Geri Horner as she struggled following accusations levied against her husband.

The Sun runs with a piece on a woman who has given her ex-husband the boot after he squandered millions in lottery winnings from her share of the prize.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a story on how Britons can get rid of their beer guts.