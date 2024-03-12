Judge temporarily suspends Alec Baldwin lawsuit deposition ahead of Rust trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judge temporarily suspends Alec Baldwin lawsuit deposition ahead of Rust trial

By Press Association
(Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
(Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

A judge has ruled that US actor Alec Baldwin will not have to give sworn evidence in a civil lawsuit until after his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The lawsuit, filed by three crew members from the film set Rust, claims Baldwin and his production company El Dorado Pictures caused “emotional distress” as a result of negligence following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She was killed on the western film set in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin Set Shooting
Alec Baldwin gestures while talking with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

On Tuesday, Judge Bryan Biedscheid “partially granted” a motion filed by Baldwin’s lawyers to “stay the action” – meaning a temporary suspension of legal proceedings – pending the resolution of his criminal case.

“There will be no depositions of Mr Baldwin individually or related to El Dorado Pictures between now and the conclusion of the criminal trial in this matter,” the judge ruled, during the virtual hearing.

However, the judge said he is not “staying” written discovery which “moves the case forward” and is “appropriate under the circumstances”, meaning parties can continue to gather evidence to use in this case.

It comes after Baldwin was re-charged with involuntary manslaughter in January this year, and will face a trial beginning on July 10.

Before the judge’s decision, Baldwin’s lawyer Robert Schwartz said lawyers for those bringing the civil action were trying to “create a record in which a jury could draw negative inferences against Mr Baldwin” if he gave his civil deposition.

British Comedy Awards 2008 – London
Alec Baldwin will face a trial in July (Ian West/PA)

“While Mr Baldwin is fighting for his freedom, here we are fighting over his money,” he said.

The hearing comes days after Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after a two-week trial.

The charge in which she has been found guilty carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a 5,000 dollar (£3,900) fine.

Baldwin, who starred as lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The US star previously said he pulled back the hammer, but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

He was initially charged in January 2023, which was formally dismissed, before he was re-charged a year later.