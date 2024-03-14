Christie Brinkley on skin cancer surgery: ‘Doctors stitched me up to perfection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christie Brinkley on skin cancer surgery: ‘Doctors stitched me up to perfection’

By Press Association
Christie Brinkley on skin cancer surgery: ‘Doctors stitched me up to perfection’ (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)
US model and actress Christie Brinkley has revealed she underwent surgery for skin cancer.

The 70-year-old described herself as “lucky” as she was diagnosed with a basal cell carcinoma while she accompanied her daughter on a check-up.

“The doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything, but at the very end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation,” Brinkley said in a post on an Instagram.

“He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy. He did it then and there.”

Brinkley shared a graphic image of her face moments after she underwent surgery, alongside photographs of her with stitches and bandages.

“The good news for me is we caught the basal cell carcinoma early,” she said.

“And I had great doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior.

“The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!”

She continued: “I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat.

“And doing regular total body check ups… that is a must.”

She concluded the social media post by telling her almost 900,000 follows to “slather up”, tagging sun protection and cancer prevention.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a type of non-melanoma skin cancer that starts in the top layer of skin and can often be easily treated, according to the NHS website.