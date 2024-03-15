Eva Longoria says £39m Jeff Bezos charity grant is best birthday present ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eva Longoria says £39m Jeff Bezos charity grant is best birthday present ever

By Press Association
Eva Longoria has a foundation that supports opportunities for the Latino community (Doug Peters/PA)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded a 50 million dollar (£39 million) grant to US actress Eva Longoria to be spent on charitable organisations.

Desperate Housewives star Longoria was awarded the Bezos Courage and Civility Award in a Washington DC ceremony, alongside fellow honouree Admiral William McRaven – who will receive the same grant.

“Of course, I am honoured and thrilled personally, but I am even more excited about the impact I think we can have on this country through/by investing in the strength of the Latino community,” Longoria said on Instagram.

“As you may know, 12 years ago, I started the Eva Longoria Foundation, because I wanted to give the Latino community the opportunities we deserve and truly unlock the positive impact that we can have on this country.”

Longoria thanked Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez for their “endless generosity and huge hearts”, ending the post citing “best birthday present ever”, as she turns 49 on Friday.

Longoria told Elle magazine she plans to “continue doing what I’ve been doing” with the Eva Longoria Foundation, while also funding Eva’s Heroes – a charitable organisation within the Eva Longoria Foundation that supports the special needs community.

McRaven, a retired Navy admiral who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, told Elle that he would split the grant between the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, supporting families of fallen service members, and the BrainHealth Project, which provides mental health support to veterans – as well as training future military leaders.

The Bezos Courage and Civility Award began in 2021 to support philanthropists addressing pressing problems in the modern world and embrace civility.