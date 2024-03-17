Woman aged in her 30s arrested on suspicion of murder of two men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman aged in her 30s arrested on suspicion of murder of two men

By Press Association
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of two men whose bodies were found at a property in Hartlepool.

Officers attended the address in Eaglesfield Road at 11.40pm on Friday March 15, where they found the two bodies.

The suspect has been bailed by detectives while investigations into the deaths are ongoing.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said that family members of the victims were being supported by specially-trained officers.

He said: “Police were called to a property on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool around 11:40pm on Friday March 15, where sadly the bodies of two males were located.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

“Family members of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A woman aged in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

“Police are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and these will continue over the coming days.”