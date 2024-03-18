Man to face trial over claims of smuggling migrants in van at ferry port

A man will face trial accused of trying to smuggle seven migrants into the UK in the back of a specially adapted van.

Anas Al Mustafa, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, is charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK following a major response in Newhaven ferry port, in East Sussex, on February 16.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force were in attendance at the scene and six people were taken to hospital.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday, the 42-year-old handyman, aided by an Arabic interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Previously at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, the court heard that while on the ferry, seven Vietnamese nationals concealed in a van escaped by breaking through a wall.

They were trying to get out of the vehicle while others from the outside were trying to break them out, the prosecutor had said.

A trial date has been set for August 5.