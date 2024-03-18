Rust armourer requests new trial after involuntary manslaughter conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rust armourer requests new trial after involuntary manslaughter conviction

By Press Association
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be sentenced on April 15 (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican/AP/PA)
A weapons armourer on the film set of Rust has asked a judge to grant her a new involuntary manslaughter trial and release from prison “pending further proceedings”.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty after a two-week trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the western film set in October 2021.

“Ms Gutierrez-Reed is requesting this court vacate her conviction and order new trial,” lawyers Jason Bowles and Monnica Barreras said, in an emergency motion for a new trial and release.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armourer at the movie Rust (Luis Sanchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican/AP)

“She is further requesting this court to release her pending further proceedings whether it be in this court or on appeal or writ.”

The court documents appear to have been filed on the same day that Alec Baldwin’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor over the shooting, accusing prosecutors of “violating nearly every rule in the book” in acquiring the indictment.

Among the claims, it is alleged that state prosecutors gave the grand jury instruction on involuntary manslaughter that “unfairly stacked the deck against Baldwin”, who was re-charged with involuntary manslaughter in January and will go on trial in July.

Defence lawyers acting on behalf of Gutierrez-Reed used a ruling in a different case to compare and claim there were jury instructions in this case which could confuse.

Gutierrez-Reed will be sentenced on April 15 for the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a 5,000 dollar (£3,900) fine.