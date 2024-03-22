Princess Royal gives Army generals history lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Princess Royal gives Army generals history lesson

By Press Association
The Princess Royal with Commander ARRC Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Princess Royal gave an impromptu history lesson to senior Army officers as she opened a new accommodation block named after a war hero.

Her Royal Highness had unveiled a plaque naming the new officers’ accommodation at the Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire, after Colonel James Carne.

Col Carne had been the commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, The Gloucestershire Regiment during the Korean War in 1951.

The Princess Royal with Commander ARRC Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse (Ben Birchall/PA)
At the River Imjin, the battalion were overrun by Chinese forces – winning the nickname The Glorious Glosters and earning Col Carne the Victoria Cross.

The Princess Royal was taken on a tour of the new single living accommodation block by Lieutenant General Sir Ralph Wooddisse, commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), which is based at Innsworth.

After unveiling the stone plaque, Anne asked Sir Ralph: “Is there an explanation here of the name?”

When told there was not an explanation, she replied: “It seems very relevant to Gloucestershire, and I was at a reception the other day for Korean veterans.

“Funnily enough, when I went to Korea the first time, they took me out to the Glosters’ memorial.

“As it happens, I think it is much more relevant to go and see the territory and terrain that they had to fight in. It was horrendous.

“The temperature in winter… they said minus 40.

“The Winter Olympics only got to minus 15 and even then, for most Winter Olympics, they actually had to stop things.

“You cannot believe a peninsula that size gets so cold.

“More than 60% were National Servicemen, which is an equally extraordinary thought and a lot didn’t come back.

“One had joined, I think, four days before and off he went.

“Someone started a rumour apparently that you got more money as a National Serviceman if you served further from home.

“That didn’t happen. They ended up in Japan for quite a long time.”

The Princess Royal arrives at the headquarters of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks, Innsworth, Gloucester (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Princess Royal added: “For Gloucestershire that is a very important bit of history.”

The Carne building is the “most advanced Smart building on the Government estate”, which allows for energy saving by monitoring consumption.