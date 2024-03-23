‘Inevitable reduction in royal engagements’ after Kate shares cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

‘Inevitable reduction in royal engagements’ after Kate shares cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
A royal expert has predicted that there will be an ‘inevitable’ reduction in royal engagements following Kate’s cancer diagnosis (Chris Jackson/PA)
A royal expert has predicted that there will be an ‘inevitable’ reduction in royal engagements following Kate’s cancer diagnosis (Chris Jackson/PA)

There will be an “inevitable” reduction in royal engagements after the Princess of Wales joined the King in sharing her cancer diagnosis, an expert on the monarchy has said.

The managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little said it was a “significant moment for the monarchy” that two senior figures should be out of action, adding that Kate’s announcement on Friday evening was a “great shock” to many people.

He said the Queen’s profile had “come to the fore” in recent weeks because she has had to attend more engagements alone.

Mr Little told the PA news agency: “The statement was a great shock to so many people because the feeling was that the Princess of Wales was over the worst and on the road to recovery.

“I don’t think anybody expected her to tell us in such a direct personal way that she has cancer.

“It’s a remarkable situation and a significant moment for the monarchy and the institution so early in the King’s reign that two senior figures should be out of action.”

Mr Little said it was “inevitable” that the number of royal engagements would have to be reduced, adding “the royal diaries will have been revised anyway because of these health considerations”.

He said public engagements were “clearly not on the cards for some time” for both Charles and Kate, adding that the Princess’s situation was “complicated” by her young family.

Mr Little noted that the “time of British pomp and pageantry” in June was approaching with “all manner of high profile events” such as the King’s birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, and Royal Ascot.

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
The Queen has been carrying out more solo engagements and will continue to do so whilst Charles and Kate receive treatment and recover (Mark Owens/UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)

He said he “did not anticipate” the Queen’s diary getting any busier than already planned, but added Camilla would “certainly” be attending engagements “she otherwise would have not done on a solo basis”.

This includes the annual Maundy Service on March 28 where Camilla will be distributing the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of Charles at Worcester Cathedral.

The managing editor of Majesty magazine since 1999 added: “The number of engagements that she is undertaking hasn’t increased, but her visibility and her profile has come to the fore because she is currently the most senior member of the royal family operating.”

Mr Little said support would “always be there for the Queen” from other members of the royal family, just “not the physical presence” on such engagements.

He added that Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy approach meant “the pressure is on a much smaller team”.