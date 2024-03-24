Eight-year-old boy prepares to climb to Everest base camp for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Eight-year-old boy prepares to climb to Everest base camp for charity

By Press Association
Frankie McMillan, 8, has been regularly climbing mountains with his mum Basia since he was a toddler (Basia McMillian/PA)
Frankie McMillan, 8, has been regularly climbing mountains with his mum Basia since he was a toddler (Basia McMillian/PA)

An eight-year-old mountaineer from Cumbria said he is “excited” ahead of climbing to Mount Everest base camp with his mother to raise money for charity.

Frankie McMillan has been regularly climbing mountains with mother Basia since he was a toddler, and last year took on his greatest challenge yet – becoming the youngest Briton to climb Mount Olympus in Greece.

Frankie has climbed more than 500 mountains and hills, including summiting Scafell Pike when he was only four years old and taking on all the 214 Wainwrights in the Lake District.

The young mountaineer said he is feeling prepared ahead of his base camp climb (Basia McMillian/PA)

Ahead of his latest adventure, Frankie told the PA news agency his climb to Everest base camp was a step on his journey to scaling the entire mountain.

He said: “I would like to beat the record, to be the youngest person in the world to ever go to the top of Everest.

“It’s always been my dream and we want to just at least get to base camp. I know it’s not the top, but one day we’ll be there.”

The young mountaineer said he is feeling prepared ahead of his base camp climb.

“I am feeling excited but I’m also feeling a bit nervous.

“Our biggest fear is altitude sickness and the four ways to not to get it is to drink a lot, sleep a lot, rest a lot, and walk slowly.”

Frankie adores climbing and described his relationship with his mum as “like two peas in a pod” (Basia McMillian/PA)

His mum, Ms McMillan, 40, said the pair are planning on walking more than 130 kilometres over 12 days.

She added: “I am a little bit nervous, of course, because of the altitude, but something that is quite important to understand is that it is not a decision we took out of the blue.”

Ms McMillan, a mountain guide, continued: “I am fully aware of the risks we are taking. I have done months of research on the subject, maybe even years because I’ve climbed in high altitude myself so I have experience in this area.

“We just have to give it our best. We don’t give up but if we are not feeling well we’ve pinky promised to each other that we’re going to turn back because safety comes first.”

Frankie became the youngest Briton to climb Mount Olympus in Greece (Basia McMillian/PA)

Frankie started climbing as a toddler after he begged his mother to let him accompany her on a hike.

“I kept asking but finally one day she took me and I absolutely loved it and I just kept going and going and that just all added up to experience really,” he summarised.

Ms McMillan said: “I was always keen to go and explore the mountains and Frankie often watched me walking up the mountains and one day, he just kept asking if he can go with me.

“I just said, why not, I will give it a go. I really didn’t think he was going to make it to the top of the mountain… but he made it all the way to the top.

Frankie has climbed over 500 mountains and hills (Basia McMillian/PA)

“As soon as we got down, he was asking where is our next adventure, and when we’re going to go and since then he has climbed… we lost count but it has definitely been over 500 mountains now.”

Frankie adores climbing and described his relationship with his mother as “like two peas in a pod”.

He said: “I enjoy spending time with the family, collecting treasure, all that sort of stuff – but my favourite part of the mountain is the scramble, basically rock climbing.”

Ms McMillan said: “We really get to know each other as well and also every day, every mountain, is a different adventure, a different memory.”

The pair have set up a JustGiving page and hope to raise money for children’s charity Make-A-Wish UK.

Frankie McMillan has been regularly climbing mountains with his mum Basia since he was a toddler (Basia McMillian/PA)

Frankie said: “My wish was to climb Mount Everest and Make-A-Wish UK is all about wishes and dreams, so why not, with my dream, I can make other people’s dreams happen.”

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “Frankie is a superstar. I’m in complete awe of his determination and generosity.

“At just eight years old he already holds a world record and has raised thousands of pounds for charity.”

Jason Suckley, chief executive of Make-A-Wish UK, said: “I am profoundly inspired by Frankie and his continued passion to support charities like ours.

“By taking on such an incredible challenge, Frankie will become a beacon of hope for many young children and we are honoured to be the chosen charity for his adventure.”

To donate to Frankie’s fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/page/frankie-everest-base-camp.