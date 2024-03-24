Muscogee Creek Nation marks 210th anniversary of battle of Horseshoe Bend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muscogee Creek Nation marks 210th anniversary of battle of Horseshoe Bend

By Press Association
A memorial service is held at the site of the battle of Horseshoe Bend in Alabama (Kim Chandler/AP/PA)
Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation have held a memorial service in Alabama to mark the 210th anniversary of a battle which was the single bloodiest day of conflict for Native Americans with US troops.

Prayers and songs of remembrance carried across the grassy field where more than 800 Muscogee warriors, women and children perished in 1814 while defending their homeland from US forces.

The battle of Horseshoe Bend paved the way for white settler expansion in the country’s south-east and the tribe’s eventual forced removal from the region.

David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation, said of the Saturday ceremony: “We don’t come here to celebrate. We come here to commemorate, to remember the lives and stories of those who fought and honour their sacrifice.”

Some 1,000 warriors, along with women and children from six tribal towns, had taken refuge on the site, named for the sharp bend of the Tallapoosa River.

Muscogee Creek Nation principal chief David Hill
Muscogee Creek Nation principal chief David Hill (left) said the ceremony remembered those who gave their lives (Kim Chandler/AP/PA)

They were attacked on March 27, 1814, by a force of 3,000 led by future US president Andrew Jackson.

Mr Hill said: “They were going to fight to the end. The warriors were going to do what they could do to protect the women and children, protect themselves, protect our freedom, what we had here.”

Leaders of the Muscogee Nation placed a wreath on the battle site.

The wreath was made of red flowers, in honour of the warriors who were known as Red Sticks. It was decorated with six eagle feathers in recognition of the six tribal towns that had taken refuge there.

Despite signing a treaty with the US, the Muscogee were eventually forcibly removed from the south-east to Oklahoma.

Some of their descendants made the journey back to the land their ancestors called home to attend the remembrance ceremony.

“Hearing the wind and the trees and imagining those that came before us, they heard those same things. It wakes something up in your DNA,” said Dode Barnett, a member of the Muscogee Nation Tribal Council.

Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation in Oklahoma travelled to Alabama for the memorial
Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation in Oklahoma travelled to Alabama for the memorial (Kim Chandler/AP/PA)

RaeLynn Butler, the Muscogee Nation’s secretary of culture and humanities, has visited the site multiple times but said it is emotional each time.

She said: “When you hear the language and you hear the songs, it’s a feeling that is just overwhelming. Painful. Even though it’s hard to be here, it’s important that we share this history.”

The Muscogee Nation has announced plans to try to place a permanent memorial at the site.

At sunset, luminaries were placed on the field to remember the Muscogee people who lost their lives there.

A song was sung in the Mvskoke language and the names of the tribal towns were read out over the site along with shouts of “Mvto”,meaning thank you.

Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Nation ambassador to the US, said: “Our tribal towns remain. Our culture remains. Our people remain. Our blood remains. And our ideas remain.

“The battles we fight today, to protect our culture, and protect our way of life, protect our sovereignty, is a direct through line to the lessons that were given to us by these brave, brave folks who lost their lives here protecting what is most dear to us.”