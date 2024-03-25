Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump’s social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

Press Association
(John Minchillo/AP)
(John Minchillo/AP)

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with Donald Trump’s media business in a Friday vote.

In midday trading, shares of Digital World soared nearly 22% to 45.10 dollars.

The former president is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price Friday of 36.94 dollars, and the total value of his stake could be nearly three billion dollars.

Mr Trump has promoted Truth Social on the platform itself — on Friday he posted “I love Truth Social.”

Trump Hush Money
Former president Donald Trump (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Mr Trump will not be able to cash out the deal’s windfall immediately, unless the company’s board makes changes to a “lock-up” provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

The former president was in New York on Monday attending a hearing on his criminal hush money case. Elsewhere, a New York appeals court reduced his 454 million dollars civil fraud judgment to 175 million dollars if he puts up that amount within 10 days.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, one year after Mr Trump was banned from major social platforms including Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

He has since been reinstated to both but has stuck with Truth Social.

Trump Media has not so far disclosed Truth Social’s user numbers but now that the company is publicly traded, more information will be disclosed.

Research firm Similarweb estimates that it had roughly five million active mobile and web users in February. That is far below TikTok’s more than two billion and Facebook’s three billion — but still higher than other “alt-tech” rivals like Parler, which has been offline for nearly a year but is planning a comeback, or Gettr, which had fewer than two million visitors in February.

Trump Media lost 49 million dollars in the first nine months of last year, when it brought in just 3.4 million dollars in revenue and had to pay 37.7 million dollars in interest expenses.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol “DJT”.