Mum and daughter who died after Plymouth car collision named by police

By Press Association
Police have named a mother and daughter who died after being hit by a car (Ian West/PA)
A “doting” mother and “larger-than-life” daughter who died after they were hit by a car in Plymouth have been named by police.

Tributes have been paid to Destiny Harrison, 24, and Linnea Harrison, five, who were struck by a Nissan Qashqai on Victoria Road, Devon, on Sunday morning, police have said.

The pedestrians were both taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died, they added.

A statement from their loved ones issued to Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and devastating loss of Destiny Harrison and of Linnea Harrison who passed yesterday, together.

“Destiny, a beautiful, strong young woman who was the doting mother to the larger-than-life Linnea who never failed to make you smile.

“Our family will never be the same without you two. Words will never express how much we all miss you both.

“Sleep tight angels. You’ll never be forgotten.

“We love you. Always and forever.”

Paramedics, the fire service and police attended and the road was closed until 8.55pm while officers from the Roads Policing Team examined the scene.

The force said a 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been released under investigation after she was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, who is leading the probe, said: “Specialist officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances of this tragic collision.

“We would urge anyone with any information or footage from dashcams or doorbells to contact us.”

The family has requested privacy “to grieve and come to terms with their loss”, police added.