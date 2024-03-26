Exercising twice a week or more ‘significantly reduces risk of insomnia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Exercising twice a week or more ‘significantly reduces risk of insomnia’

By Press Association
Exercising twice a week or more significantly cuts the risk of insomnia, according to a long-term study.

People who do regular exercise are 42% less likely to have difficulty falling asleep than those who are inactive, and are 22% less likely to report any symptoms of insomnia.

The research, published in the journal BMJ Open, also found that people who kept exercising in the long term were significantly (55%) more likely to be normal sleepers (six to nine hours a night) than those who did not exercise.

They were also significantly less likely (29%) to be short sleepers (six hours a night or less) and 52% less likely to sleep for a very long time (over nine hours a night).

Even people who had not exercised previously, but who then took up exercise over the study period, were 21% more likely to be normal sleepers than those who were persistently inactive.

For the research, experts examined data from nine European countries involving 4,339 people, around half of whom were women.

Those in the study were asked questions on their exercise levels at the start, then asked again a decade later.

They were also quizzed on insomnia symptoms, such as how often they had difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking too early – and how long they slept for on average.

People who exercised two or more times per week, for at least one hour per week, were classed as physically active.

If they were still exercising at this level a decade later, they were classed as persistently active (25% of people), while 37% of people were persistently non-active, 18% became active and 20% became inactive.

Analysis of the data showed that “physically active people have a lower risk of some insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep durations, both long and short”.

However, the researchers, including from Imperial College London and Reykjavik University in Iceland, warned that the benefits could be lost if people stopped exercising.

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, the UK’s trade body for the physical activity sector, said: “Physical activity has a huge role to play in our physical and mental health, with benefits such as better sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, and improved productivity, social connection and wellbeing.

“This study shows the essential role that physical activity can play in lowering the risk of insomnia and we know that a good night’s sleep helps us to feel better and be more productive the following day.

“Our own research shows that one of the main motivations for exercising in the UK today is to help people sleep better, so it is essential that everyone feels supported to be physically active in their daily lives.

“We want to make the UK the most active nation in Europe, which would bring savings of up to £1bn a year in healthcare spending linked to physical inactivity, and an additional £3.6bn in GDP through increased productivity.”

The new study found that people in Norway were most likely to be persistently active while those in Spain, followed by Estonia, were most likely to be continually inactive.

People who exercised the most were likely to be men, younger and to weigh slightly less.

They were also less likely to be current smokers and more likely to be currently working.