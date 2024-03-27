Alan Titchmarsh’s trousers censored on North Korea TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alan Titchmarsh’s trousers censored on North Korea TV

By Press Association
Alan Titchmarsh’s trousers censored on North Korea TV (KCTV)
Alan Titchmarsh’s trousers censored on North Korea TV (KCTV)

North Korea’s state TV channel has censored a BBC gardening show by blurring presenter Alan Titchmarsh’s jeans.

Korean Central Television (KCTV) aired a 2010 episode of Alan Titchmarsh’s Garden Secrets, where footage of the British broadcaster was obscured from the waist down as he knelt in a garden bed tending to plants.

Jeans are seen as a symbol of Western imperialism and are banned under the North Korean regime.

Alan Titchmarsh
Alan Titchmarsh said it had given him ‘a bit of street cred’ (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)

Titchmarsh told the BBC that the news had given him “a bit of street cred”.

“It’s taken me to reach the age of 74 to be regarded in the same sort of breath as Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart.

“You know, wearing trousers that are generally considered by those of us of a sensitive disposition to be rather too tight.”

He said that his jeans were not too tight but were not acceptable in North Korea.

He added: “I’ve never seen myself as a dangerous subversive imperialist. I’m generally regarded as rather cosy and pretty harmless, so actually, it’s given me a bit of street cred, really, hasn’t it?”

Jeans have been prohibited since the 1990s when leader Kim Jong-il declared them to be a symbol of Western, and specifically US, imperialism, which had no place in a socialist state, according to Seoul-based outlet NK News.