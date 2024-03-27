Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six presumed dead after cargo ship rammed Baltimore bridge triggering collapse

By Press Association
A boat moves near the container ship Dali as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
A boat moves near the container ship Dali as it rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

All six people missing after a major bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed are presumed dead, authorities said.

The search for their bodies is now suspended until Wednesday morning local time.

The six disappeared when a container ship lost power and crashed into the bridge early on Tuesday, causing it to snap in several places and plunge into the river below.

Maryland governor Wes Moore said with the ship barrelling towards the bridge at “a very, very rapid speed”, authorities had just enough time to stop cars from coming over the bridge.

“These people are heroes,” Mr Moore said. “They saved lives last night.”

Two people were rescued from the water, and the remaining six still unaccounted for are believed to have been working on the bridge when it collapsed.

It tumbled into the water in a matter of seconds — a shocking spectacle that was captured on video and posted on social media. The vessel caught fire and thick, black smoke billowed out of it.

The crash happened long before the busy morning commute in what one official called a “developing mass casualty event”.

Maryland Bridge Collapse
The container ship Dali rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said they were presumed dead due to the water’s depth and the length of time since the crash.

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, said the crew was working in the middle of the bridge when it came down.

“This was so completely unforeseen,” Mr Pritzker said. “We don’t know what else to say. We take such great pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flaggers.”

APTOPIX Maryland Bridge Collapse
The wreck of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as night falls on Tuesday (Matt Rourke/AP)

Jesus Campos, who has worked on the bridge for Brawner Builders and knows members of the crew, said he was told they were on a break and some were sitting in their trucks when the bridge went down.

“I know that a month ago, I was there, and I know what it feels like when the trailers pass,” Mr Campos said.

“Imagine knowing that is falling. It is so hard. One would not know what to do.”

Brandon Scott, mayor of Baltimore, which is in the state of Maryland, said: “Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that.

“It looked like something out of an action movie,” Mr Scott said, calling it “an unthinkable tragedy”.