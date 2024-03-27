Labour calls for immediate bonuses ban for polluting water company bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour calls for immediate bonuses ban for polluting water company bosses

By Press Association
Beaches and rivers can be affected by pollution (Alamy/PA)
Beaches and rivers can be affected by pollution (Alamy/PA)

Labour has called for an immediate ban on bonuses for bosses of polluting water companies, ahead of figures on sewage spills last year.

The Environment Agency is set to publish figures for 2023 for the frequency and duration of spills from storm overflows, which dump untreated sewage into rivers and the sea, usually during heavy rainfall to stop sewers backing up.

Figures for England in 2022 showed a 19% reduction on the previous year, but that was largely due to the year’s below average rainfall, and with 2023 seeing the sixth highest rainfall on record, the numbers could be much higher.

All storm overflows are now fitted with monitors to record sewage spills, up from just 7% in 2010.

There has been rising public concern at the state of England’s rivers and seas, with bathers regularly not able to swim at their favourite beaches due to pollution and assessments showing none of the country’s rivers are in good overall condition.

Pollution from water companies is – along with farming – a key cause of low water quality in the country’s rivers.

Steve Reed
Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed accused ministers of ‘dither and delay’ (PA)

Anger has been directed at water company executives being given high salaries and bonuses despite the condition of the country’s waterways and coasts.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed accused the Conservatives of being “too weak” to get tough with water company bosses, saying they only launched a consultation on stopping bonuses for executives of firms which allow serious illegal pollution, instead of an immediate ban.

He said: “The evidence is clear. We don’t need the dither and delay of a consultation, we need immediate action.

“That is why Labour will put the water companies under tough special measures.

“We will strengthen regulation so law-breaking water bosses face criminal charges, and give the regulator new powers to block the payment of bonuses until water bosses have cleaned up their filth.”

The Government announced a ban on water company board members and chief executives if a firm has committed serious criminal breaches in February, and said it would come into effect later this year.

The Environment Agency said it is already conducting the largest ever criminal investigation into potentially widespread rule-breaking at thousands of sewage treatment plants.