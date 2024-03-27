Police officer ‘does not remember’ woman he is accused of raping, trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer ‘does not remember’ woman he is accused of raping, trial hears

By Press Association
Police Sergeant David Stansbury arrives at Bristol Crown Court, where he is on trial charged with three counts of rape (PA)
Police Sergeant David Stansbury arrives at Bristol Crown Court, where he is on trial charged with three counts of rape (PA)

A police officer has denied raping a woman, telling a court he does not remember her.

Sergeant David Stansbury appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday morning where he is on trial accused of three counts of rape.

Giving evidence, Stansbury denied the charges and insisted he did not remember being called to an incident at her property.

Stansbury, 43, of Ilminster in Somerset, is accused of raping the woman in Plymouth, Devon, between October 23 and November 30 2009.

Stansbury, who was an officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time, had been called to the woman’s address and took her statement after a suspect had tried to smash her door in.

David Stansbury court case
Sergeant David Stansbury arrives at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

She had called 999 and Stansbury was among the officers who responded.

The alleged victim said she believes the first of three assaults started within days of her original 999 call.

His defence barrister, Jenny Tallentire, questioned Stansbury, asking if he had raped or had sex with the complainant, with him answering “no” to both.

She said: “You will recall that when you were asked in interview, and that was some time ago now in November 2020, whether you remembered this incident – you didn’t. As you stand here now do you remember that incident?”

Stansbury said: “I wish I did but I do not.”

Ms Tallentire said that he had been shown a photograph of the alleged victim during the police interview and Stansbury had said he did not recognise her.

Asked if he recognised her now, Mr Stansbury said he did not.

Presenting him with documents from the day of the incident, Ms Tallentire asked if there was anything “unusual” or “distinctive” about the incident and his notes.

He said there was “not at all”, with Judge William Hart accepting that in the 11 intervening years, a lot of “water would have flowed under the bridge since then”.

The court also heard that the alleged victim believed Stanbury had a birthmark or tattoo on the inside of his leg.

Stanbury said this was not the case and had shown the interviewing officer in 2020 that he did not have one.

The trial continues.