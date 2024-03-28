Judge says former Trump lawyer should be debarred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge says former Trump lawyer should be debarred

By Press Association
John Eastman (Jae C Hong/AP)
John Eastman (Jae C Hong/AP)

A judge has recommended that conservative lawyer John Eastman lose his California law licence over his efforts to keep former president Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election.

Mr Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges in the state bar court stemming from his development of a legal strategy to have then-vice president Mike Pence interfere with President Joe Biden’s victory certification.

State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland’s recommendation will go to the California Supreme Court for a final ruling on whether he should be disbarred.

Georgia Election Indictment
John Eastman after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail amid accusations he and others schemed to keep Mr Trump in power (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office/PA)

Mr Eastman’s lawyer Randall Miller said he and his client were “digesting the decision” ahead of a more complete statement.

The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the US dedicated to legal discipline.

Mr Eastman separately faces criminal charges in Georgia in the case accusing Mr Trump and 18 allies of conspiring to overturn the Republican’s loss in the state.

Mr Eastman, who has pleaded not guilty, has argued he was merely doing his job as Mr Trump’s lawyer when he challenged the results of the 2020 election.

He has denounced the case as targeting lawyers “for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients.”

The State Bar of California alleged that Mr Eastman violated the state’s business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constituted acts of “moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption.”

Trump Capitol Riot
Rioters loyal in Washington on January 6 2021 (Julio Cortez/AP)

In doing so, the agency says he “violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land — an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy.”

In her decision, Ms Roland wrote: “In view of the circumstances surrounding Mr Eastman’s misconduct and balancing the aggravation and mitigation, the court recommends that Mr Eastman be disbarred.”

Mr Eastman was a close adviser to Mr Trump in the run-up to the January 6 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

He wrote a memo outlining a plan for Mr Pence to reject legitimate electoral votes for Mr Biden while presiding over the joint session of Congress on January 6.

Mr Eastman’s lawyer said that his client never intended to steal the election but was considering ways to delay electoral vote counting so states could investigate allegations of voting improprieties.