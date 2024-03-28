King reaffirms coronation pledge to serve in personal message ahead of Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King reaffirms coronation pledge to serve in personal message ahead of Easter

By Press Association
The King made the recording ahead of the Royal Maundy Service (BBC/Sky/ITV News)
The King made the recording ahead of the Royal Maundy Service (BBC/Sky/ITV News)

The King has reaffirmed his coronation pledge “not to be served, but to serve” with “my whole heart” in a personal message ahead of Easter.

Charles’s audio address was broadcast to a congregation at Worcester Cathedral where the Royal Maundy Service was held in his absence, due to the monarch’s continuing cancer treatment.

It did not directly refer to the King and the Princess of Wales’ treatment for undisclosed types of cancer, but highlighted those who “extend the hand of friendship” – likely to be interpreted as the nation’s response to the monarchy’s double health scare.

The major event in the royal calendar sees Maundy money – newly minted coins – distributed to community stalwarts by the head of state in recognition of their service, with the Queen deputising for the King in the ceremony, a first for a Queen Consort.

Royal visit to Shrewsbury
The Queen will deputise for Charles (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles said in his address: “The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service – to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve’.

“That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.

“It is my special prayer today that Our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.”

The King has stepped back from large-scale public duties while receiving outpatient cancer treatment, and he spoke of his “great sadness” at not being able to attend the service.

The pre-recorded message began with a Bible reading from the Gospel of John, which describes how Jesus washed the feet of his disciples – the root of the modern day Royal Maundy Service.

Today, sovereigns no longer wash the feet of the needy as they did in medieval times, but 75 women and 75 men – signifying the King’s age – will be presented with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

Charles added: “In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.

“The 150 men and women who have been chosen today to receive the Maundy money from my wife are wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.”