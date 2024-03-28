Footage shows knife-wielding teenager attacking London Deliveroo rider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Footage shows knife-wielding teenager attacking London Deliveroo rider

By Press Association
Lewis Livingstone attacking a Deliveroo rider in Fore Street, Enfield (Met Police)
Lewis Livingstone attacking a Deliveroo rider in Fore Street, Enfield (Met Police)

Footage has shown a knife-wielding teenager attacking a London Deliveroo rider unprovoked in broad daylight before asking “is he dead?”

At just before 4.30pm on July 1 last year, the then 28-year-old victim was cycling home in Fore Street, Enfield, when Lewis Livingstone, 19, jumped onto the road and forced him off the bicycle.

Livingstone unsheathed a large knife and waved it at the victim, chasing him away from the bike.

He tried to ride away with the bicycle, but the Deliveroo rider tackled him to the ground.

Lewis Livingstone was sentenced to six-and-a-half years’ imprisonment earlier this month (Metropolitan Police/PA)

While they were both on the floor, Livingstone stabbed the victim in the abdomen in front of horrified onlookers.

The victim screamed for help and his hands were slashed, before members of the public rushed in to stop the attacker.

His injuries were later assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

When asked why he had done it, one witness said Livingstone simply responded: “Is he dead?”

Livingstone, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on March 15, having pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was also subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence, bringing the total to eight years’ imprisonment.

Livingstone tried to claim he was acting in self-defence, according to Scotland Yard.

Hendon Magistrates’ Court was used as a Nightingale Court instead of Wood Green Crown Court.

The victim said in a statement: “I believe this man was going to kill me, had the people not come to my rescue.

“I am still not over the shock and fear. I spent the night in hospital having nightmares. I still have a lot of pain on my side and hands as a result of being stabbed. I am now in the queue waiting for surgery on my hands.”

Investigating officer detective constable James Hunt said: “The victim continues to suffer with the physical and psychological impact of this incident.

“He was going about his day, having just bought some food, when he was thrust into a terrible ordeal.

“I know he is incredibly grateful to the people who came to his aid. Were it not for their bravery, this incident could potentially have been far worse.”