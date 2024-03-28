White House’s annual Easter egg roll to be attended by 40,000 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
White House’s annual Easter egg roll to be attended by 40,000 people

By Press Association
Eggs designed by children of members of the military adorn the East Colonnade of the White House ahead of the Easter egg roll (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
About 40,000 people are expected to participate in Monday’s White House Easter egg roll – approximately 10,000 more people than last year.

A teacher for more than 30 years, First Lady Jill Biden is transforming an annual tradition first held in 1878 into an “Egg-ucational” experience.

Various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House announced on Thursday.

They will still get to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.

Easter Egg Preview
Decorations for the White House Easter egg roll adorn the East Colonnade of the White House (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Guests include thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors.

Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online lottery.

They will be admitted in nine waves, from 7am to 7pm.

Monday’s “egg-stravaganza” will be the third Easter egg roll hosted by President Joe Biden and the first lady.

They did not host the event in 2021, Mr Biden’s first year in office, because of Covid-19.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the US Capitol.