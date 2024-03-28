Former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele named Valentino creative director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele named Valentino creative director

By Press Association
Alessandro Michele has been named the new creative director at storied Roman luxury house Valentino, following the sudden departure last week of Pierpaolo Piccioli after 25 years (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant former designer at Gucci, has been named the new creative director at storied Roman luxury house Valentino.

The appointment of Mr Michele follows the sudden departure of Pierpaolo Piccioli last week after 25 years.

Valentino, which stages collections in Paris, confirmed the move in a statement on Thursday, calling it the “start of a new journey aimed at continuing to see the brand’s unique values, its heritage and its couture codes shine around the world”.

“In his new role, Alessandro Michele will be based in Rome, the creative heart of our house, the city where it was founded in 1960,” the statement said.

Mr Michele, 51, left Gucci in 2022, after a widely popular creative tenure.

In a social media post, Mr Michele said it was “a great honor (to be) entering a Maison de Couture that has engraved the word ‘beauty’ in a collective story made of research and extreme grace”.

Founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani, the Valentino company is an internationally recognised Italian luxury house, with stores in more than 25 countries.

Mr Michele’s debut collection will be unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in September, according to current plans.