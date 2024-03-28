Family pay tribute to boy, 9, killed in car crash in Dorset as suspect bailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to boy, 9, killed in car crash in Dorset as suspect bailed

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to nine-year-old Zac Roe who died in a car crash in north Dorset (Family handout/PA)
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died in a car crash in north Dorset have paid tribute to their “best buddy” and “little angel”.

Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, died at the scene in East Woodyates on Monday.

Dorset Police were called to a report of a crash on the A354 Salisbury Road involving a cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Citroen car at 5.21pm.

Zac’s father Josh Roe said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Zac Roe death
Nine-year-old Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, was described as a ‘little angel’ and ‘best buddy’ (Family handout/PA)

Grandfather Chris Roe added: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun-filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life

“You were taken too soon, but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams, our little angel.”

Dorset Police said the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 30s, was first arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

The Hampshire resident was also arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and has been released on bail while officers continue their investigations.

Dorset Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with all those affected by the sad death of Zac Roe.

“An investigation is ongoing with detailed enquiries being carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”