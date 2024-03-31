Heavy rain expected to disrupt journeys on Easter Sunday evening

Heavy rain in the south of England and parts of Wales will likely cause travel disruption and lead to difficult driving conditions on Sunday evening, forecasters have said.

The Met Office said heavy showers expected between 8pm and 11.45pm may affect bus and train services, with road flooding potentially increasing journey times.

The warning primarily concerns parts of south-west England, though some areas in south-east England and parts Wales – including its capital – can also expect rain.

Affected regions include Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Bath and Cardiff.

Up to 20mm-30mm of rainfall is expected to fall in some areas over a short period of time.

The forecaster also said the heavy evening rain may be “accompanied by an isolated rumble of thunder”, as it encouraged people to check if their property is at risk of flooding and plan journeys in advance to minimise disruption to their commute.

Guidance on the Met Office website encourages drivers to reduce their speeds, as rain can reduce visibility, and give themselves more time to brake on slippery road surfaces – suggesting a gap of at least four seconds between traffic.

Areas in the north of England and Scotland are expected to be much sunnier and experience less rain, the weather service said.