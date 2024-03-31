Pope appeals for ceasefire in Gaza as he leads 30,000 in Easter Sunday Mass

Rallying from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems, Pope Francis led some 30,000 people in Easter celebrations on Sunday, making a strong appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

Francis presided over Easter Sunday Mass in a flower-decked St Peter’s Square and then delivered a heartfelt prayer for peace in his annual round-up of global crises delivered from the gallery overlooking the piazza.

In between, he made several loops around the piazza in his popemobile, greeting well-wishers.

“Peace is never made with weapons, but with outstretched hands and open hearts,” Francis said, to applause from the wind-swept crowd below.

Pope Francis waves to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Francis appeared in good form, despite having celebrated the two-and-a-half-hour evening Easter Vigil just hours before. The pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter.

The Vatican said 30,000 people attended the Mass on Sunday, with more packing the Via della Conciliazione boulevard leading to the piazza.

At the start of the service, a gust of wind knocked over a large religious icon on the altar just a few feet from the Pope. Ushers quickly hauled it back upright.

Easter Mass is one of the most important dates on the liturgical calendar, celebrating what the faithful believe was Jesus’s resurrection after his crucifixion.

The Mass preceded the Pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” – to the city and the world – blessing, in which he traditionally offers a list of the threats afflicting humanity.

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

This year, Francis said his thoughts went particularly to people in Ukraine and Gaza and all those facing war, particularly the children who he said had “forgotten how to smile”.

He said: “In calling for respect for the principles of international law, I express my hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for the sake of all.”

He called for the “prompt” release of prisoners taken from Israel on October 7, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for humanitarian access to reach Palestinians.

“Let us not allow the current hostilities to continue to have grave repercussions on the civil population, by now at the limit of its endurance, and above all on the children,” he said in a speech that also touched on the plight of Haitians, the Rohingya and victims of human trafficking.

Pope Francis presided over the Easter Vigil on Saturday evening (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

For the past few weeks, Francis has generally avoided delivering long speeches to avoid the strain on his breathing. He ditched his Palm Sunday homily last week and decided at the last minute to miss the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum.

The Vatican said in a brief explanation that the decision was made to “conserve his health”.

The decision clearly paid off, as Francis was able to recite the prayers of the lengthy Saturday night Easter Vigil service, including administering the sacraments of baptism and First Communion to eight new Catholics, and preside over Easter Sunday Mass and deliver his speech.

After a busy Holy Week, Francis should have some time to recover as there are no major foreign trips scheduled for several months.