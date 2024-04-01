Flood warnings in place as wet Easter long weekend winds down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood warnings in place as wet Easter long weekend winds down

By Press Association
Cars drive through the rain on the A3 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Heavy rain is forecast to develop in the south of England on Monday amid a wet Easter long weekend across the country.

No weather warnings have yet been issued for Monday, however 10 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – and 112 flood alerts are in place across England.

The latest flood warning, issued overnight by the Environment Agency, is for the River Brue in Somerset.

Roads at risk include those in Catsham, Cowbridge and West Lydford, and the B3151 Glastonbury to Meare Road.

Properties on Dyehouse Lane, Glastonbury, are at risk from the Glastonbury Millstream overtopping, and river overtopping at Baltonsborough is expected.

Although rainfall has largely passed out of the area, the River Brue is expected to remain high into Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain drenched the south of England and parts of Wales on Sunday evening, with the Met Office forecasting further heavy showers to develop in the south throughout Monday.

Liam Eslick, a forecaster at the Met Office, said there is a “risk of localised flooding” in some areas.

Mr Eslick said: “Being the bank holiday weekend, people are travelling around at this time, so we’d recommend checking road coverage if people are driving or any bus and train timetables to see if there are any cancellations.”

The RAC and transport analysis company Inrix said 2.01 million leisure journeys will be made by car on Easter Monday, with the lengthiest delays expected between 10am and noon.

Guidance on the Met Office website encourages drivers to reduce their speeds, as rain can reduce visibility, and give themselves more time to brake on slippery road surfaces – suggesting a gap of at least four seconds between traffic.

Areas in the north of England and Scotland are expected to be much sunnier throughout the day and experience less rain, the weather service said.