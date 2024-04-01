On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta makes history for British women at Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta makes history for British women at Miami Open

By Press Association
Johanna Konta enjoyed a memorable 2017 season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Johanna Konta enjoyed a memorable 2017 season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to win the Miami Open when she defeated Caroline Wozniacki on this day in 2017.

The 25-year-old took the title with a 6-4 6-3 win over the former world number one, one of the most prestigious results for a Briton on the WTA circuit in decades.

Seeded 10th for the tournament, Konta put together an impressive run by seeing off Simona Halep in an epic quarter-final and Venus Williams in the last four.

It was Konta’s second triumph of the year, having already claimed the Apia International in Sydney, while Wozniacki made it three final defeats in a row.

The Dane was broken in the first game of the match and could not save the set despite picking up form. Wozniacki was troubled by an ankle injury in the second set, with Konta pushing into the lead and closing things out with a deft lob.

Konta, who moved to a then career-high ranking of seventh, was in reflective mood afterwards.

“I needed to go through certain life experiences, not just on court, off court as well, to I think make me into the competitor that I am, and also the person off court,” she said.

“I think a lot of things go very hand and hand when it comes to sport. It’s not just a job. It’s your life. It’s your lifestyle. I think you have to grow up in a lot of different areas for it to transfer on court as well.”

Johanna Konta celebrates winning the second set against Simona Halep at Wimbledon 2017
Konta scored another impressive win over Simona Halep at Wimbledon that same summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Within a matter of months Konta was making waves at Wimbledon, once again knocking off Halep in the quarter-finals to reach the final four in front of her home fans.

She was beaten there by Williams, who also ended her hopes of defending the Miami Open crown in 2018.

The 2021 Nottingham Open was Konta’s fourth and final career title before she retired in December of that year after suffering from a knee injury.

She married her long-time partner the same month and became a mother the following year, and has since moved into broadcasting.