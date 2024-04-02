Man arrested for murder of Irish woman in New York

A man has been arrested by police in New York following the murder of an Irish woman.

The victim, named by New York police as Sarah McNally, 41, originally from Co Longford, is understood to have lived in the US for several years.

She died after being stabbed at a bar in New York City on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the Ceili House Bar, in Maspeth in the Queens area, where Ms McNally is understood to have worked.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, with an address at 76th Street in Queens, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI) said Mr Pieciak was arrested on Monday, April 1, just after 12.30pm.

No details of when Mr Pieciak will appear in court have been released.

In an earlier statement, the police department said: “On Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 18.34 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old-female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck.

“(Emergency services) responded and transported both aided individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

“The 41-year-old-female was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The investigation remains ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.”