Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82

By Press Association
Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Adam Sandler, John Francis Daley and Martin Short were among the co-stars remembering US actor and comedian Joe Flaherty, known for his roles in Happy Gilmore and Freaks And Geeks, following his death aged 82.

Flaherty, who got his start on the sketch comedy show Second City Television, later known as SCTV Network, alongside stars including Catherine O’Hara, Short and Eugene Levy, died on Monday after a “brief illness”, it has been reported.

A statement from his daughter Gudrun given to US outlet Variety said Flaherty had faced “health challenges” in the past few months, although his cause of death was not disclosed.

Among those remembering him was Hollywood actor Sandler, who played the title role in the 1996 comedy film Happy Gilmore, alongside Flaherty, who played a memorable role as Donald – a heckler who taunts the titular golf player (Sandler).

“Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made,” Sandler said, sharing a series of pictures of the actor on Instagram.

“Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo.

“Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all.”

Born in Pennsylvania, Flaherty was a writer and performer on SCTV.

The BFI London Film Festival 2012 – Frankenweenie Premiere
Martin Short (Ian West/PA)

He became known for his celebrity impressions and a myriad of characters, including Guy Caballero, Big Jim McBob, and Count Floyd.

He won two Emmy awards in 1982 and 1983, both for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.

His SCTV co-star Short said in a statement given to the PA news agency: “In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe.

“In SCTV we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him.”

After eight years on SCTV, Flaherty was cast in the teen comedy-drama Freaks And Greeks – which launched the careers of several young actors, including James Franco, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel.

Freaks And Geeks co-star John Francis Daley, who played Sam Weir, the on-screen son of Flaherty who played Harold Weir in the 1999 TV series, paid tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

“Joe Flaherty made me crack up so hard it ruined takes. My favourite days on set were the ones where we had scenes together. What a lovely guy,” he said.

Freaks And Geeks creator Paul Feig also said he was “so sad” to hear of Flaherty’s death – describing him as “my TV dad and a true comedy hero”.

“Always happy to tell any story about your favourite SCTV sketch, he was just the greatest guy. I will truly miss him and always be grateful to have known him. Rest in comedy, Joe,” Feig added on X.

Other TV show and film credits for Flaherty include appearing as the Western Union courier in Back to the Future II.