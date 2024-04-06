One player scoops Saturday’s £7.5 million Lotto top prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One player scoops Saturday’s £7.5 million Lotto top prize

By Press Association
A ticket-holder has won £7.5 million on The National Lottery (PA)
A player has scooped Saturday’s £7.5 million top lottery prize.

It means that Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £2 million.

Saturday’s top prize ticket-holder matched all six main numbers to win £7,530,298 and one player matched five numbers and the bonus ball to collect £1 million.

Andy Carter, the senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Wow, wonderful news for Lotto players as one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.5million Lotto jackpot.

“This is the first jackpot win of the month and follows on from a millionaire-making March which saw 15 ticket-holders become millionaires or multi-millionaires on Lotto.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim tonight’s exciting jackpot prize.”

The winning Lotto numbers were:  10, 12, 14, 17, 20, 29 and the bonus number was 33.

Set of balls 1 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

There were 262 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

There was one ticket holder who won £350,00 by matching all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and 38 matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 11, 14, 30, 33 and the Thunderball number was 07.

There were three players who matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, and three ticket holders won £5,000 for matching five numbers.