President Kagame blames world’s inaction as Rwanda commemorates 1994 genocide

Rwandan President Paul Kagame blamed the inaction of the international community for allowing the 1994 genocide to happen as the central African country marked 30 years since an estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists.

Rwanda has shown strong recovery and economic growth in the years since, but scars remain and there are questions about whether genuine reconciliation has been achieved under the long rule of Mr Kagame, whose rebel movement stopped the genocide and seized power.

He has been praised by many for bringing relative stability but vilified by others for his intolerance of dissent.

Mr Kagame led sombre commemoration events in the capital, Kigali, on Sunday.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame delivers his speech in Kigali to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1994 genocide (Brian Inganga/AP)

Foreign visitors included a delegation led by Bill Clinton, who was US president during the genocide, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The killings were ignited when a plane carrying then-president Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu, was shot down over Kigali.

The Tutsis were blamed for downing the plane and killing the president, and became targets in massacres led by Hutu extremists that lasted more than 100 days. Some moderate Hutus who tried to protect members of the Tutsi minority were also killed.

Rwandan authorities have long blamed the international community for ignoring warnings about the killings, and some Western leaders have expressed regret.

Bill Clinton, who was US president at the time of the genocide, led a delegation of foreign visitors (Brian Inganga/AP)

Mr Clinton, after leaving office, cited the Rwandan genocide as a failure of his administration.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a pre-recorded video ahead of Sunday’s ceremonies, said France and its allies could have stopped the genocide but lacked the will to do so.

Mr Macron’s declaration came three years after he acknowledged the “overwhelming responsibility” of France – Rwanda’s closest European ally in 1994 – for failing to stop Rwanda’s slide into the slaughter.

“It was the international community which failed all of us, whether from contempt or cowardice,” Mr Kagame said in a speech after lighting a flame of remembrance and laying a wreath at a memorial site holding the remains of 250,000 genocide victims in Kigali.

He also shared the story of a cousin whose family he tried to save with the help of UN peacekeepers. She did not survive.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: “We will never forget the horrors of those 100 days, the pain and loss suffered by the people of Rwanda, or the shared humanity that connects us all, which hate can never overcome.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame lights a memorial flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial (Brian Inganga/AP)

Rwanda’s ethnic composition remains largely unchanged since 1994, with a Hutu majority. The Tutsis account for 14% and the Twa just 1% of Rwanda’s 14 million people.

Mr Kagame’s Tutsi-dominated government has outlawed any form of organisation along ethnic lines, as part of efforts to build a uniform Rwandan identity.

National ID cards no longer identify citizens by ethnic group, and authorities imposed a tough penal code to prosecute those suspected of denying the genocide or the “ideology” behind it.

Some observers say the law has been used to silence critics who question the government’s policies.

Rights groups have accused Mr Kagame’s soldiers of carrying out some killings during and after the genocide in apparent revenge, but Rwandan authorities see the allegations as an attempt to rewrite history. Mr Kagame has previously said his forces showed restraint in the face of genocide.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, centre, and other dignitaries laid wreaths at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in the Rwandan capital (Brian Inganga/AP)

The president said on Sunday that Rwandans are disgusted by critics who have “questioned and revised” the history of the genocide.

“Rwandans will always challenge it,” he said, adding that preventing another genocide requires political measures such as those now in place.

“Our journey has been long and tough,” he went on. “Rwanda was completely humbled by the magnitude of our loss, and the lessons we learned are engraved in blood. But the tremendous progress of our country is plain to see and it is the result of the choice we made together to resurrect our nation.”

He added: “The foundation of everything is unity. That was the first choice – to believe in the idea of a united Rwanda and live accordingly.”

A night vigil will be held later on Sunday as part of a week of remembrance activities.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, the head of Ibuka, a prominent group of survivors, told the Associated Press that keeping the memory of the genocide alive helps fight the mentality that allowed neighbours to turn on each other, killing even children.

Newly discovered skulls and bones of some of those who were killed in the 1994 Rwanda genocide as they sought refuge inside a church in Nyamata (Brian Inganga/AP)

Mass graves are still being discovered across Rwanda 30 years later, a reminder of the scale of the killings.

“It’s a time to learn what happened, why it happened, what are the consequences of genocide to us as genocide survivors, to our country, and to the international community,” said Mr Ahishakiye.

He said his country has come a long way since the 1990s, when only survivors and government officials participated in commemoration events. “But today even those who are family members of perpetrators come to participate.”

Mr Kagame, who grew up as a refugee in neighbouring Uganda, has been Rwanda’s de facto ruler, first as vice president from 1994 to 2000, then as acting president.

He was voted into office in 2003 and has since been re-elected multiple times. A candidate for elections set for July, he won the last election with nearly 99% of the vote.

Rights activists and others say his authoritarian regime has created a climate of fear that discourages open and free discussion of national issues.

Rwandan military personnel salute as dignitaries lay wreaths at the Kigali Genocide Memorial (Brian Inganga/AP)

Critics have accused the government of forcing opponents to flee, jailing or making them disappear while some are killed under mysterious circumstances. Mr Kagame’s most serious political rivals are his Tutsi ex-comrades now living in exile.

Though mostly peaceful, Rwanda has also had troubled relations with its neighbours.

Recently, tensions have flared with Congo, with the two countries’ leaders accusing one another of supporting armed groups.

Relations have been tense with Burundi as well over allegations that Kigali is backing a rebel group attacking Burundi.

And relations with Uganda are yet to fully normalize after a period of tensions stemming from Rwandan allegations that Uganda was backing rebels opposed to Kagame.