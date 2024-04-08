Irish deputy premier said he is pursuing Google ads case ‘for the public good’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier said he is pursuing Google ads case ‘for the public good’

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking during a press conference after a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) at the NSMC headquarters in Armagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
Ireland’s deputy premier has said he took legal action against Google over ads that were linked to him in the public interest.

Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin launched a court action against the tech giant in December over ads that were “linked” to him.

The High Court in Dublin issued a court order to force the multinational to hand over information about the adverts.

Mr Martin said it “doesn’t augur well” for ordinary citizens when the deputy leader of a country needs to take a social media company to court to get “basic” information.

He said the material received through the court order is being “forensically analysed” to find the source, which he said is taking “some time”.

“We do need to know who is behind all of this, and why are the social media companies taking to revenue?” he said speaking in Co Armagh on Monday.

“These are ads that are defamatory, that are false, so I think I have an obligation to the public good to try and pursue this as far as I can.”

He said that there was a similar situation on Twitter in the latter two weeks of the referendum campaign in relation to the family and carer amendments in March, which Mr Martin is “pursuing Twitter in terms of full transparency”.

“As a deputy prime minister of government to have to go into those lengths to actually get some basic information as to who’s behind these fake ads, false ads and defamatory ads, I think doesn’t augur well for the citizens’ capacity to do likewise in respect of citizens being undermined by social media.”

There are concerns about the potential for online interference in the European and local election in June 7.

Ireland’s new electoral authority An Coimisiun Toghchain is advising voters to “treat every day like it’s April Fools Day” ahead of the polls.

“We are conscious of the increasing the capacity to interfere with elections in the most negative way on the social media platforms,” Mr Martin said.

“This is an issue the government has to return to, I think, with a sharper focus and we’ll have to engage with the companies across social media in respect to the integrity of elections.

“I think this is a very important issue and it’s a key issue.”